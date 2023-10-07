Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 7, 2023)

Moon Active developed Coin Master for Android and iOS devices. The title blends gambling mechanics with its adventure-themed gameplay. It features a virtual slot machine, the source of all in-game items that helps you progress. However, the apparatus requires spins to activate, and you must land each item's symbols to get them.

Moon Active has come up with multiple methods to earn spins. You can wait an hour, invite friends, play daily events and tournaments, or buy at the in-app store. However, there is a way to get them without grinding or spending real-world money: redeeming daily links. This article offers all Coin Master links for October 7, 2023, that grant free spins.

Get Coin Master free spins on October 7, 2023, using the below-listed links

Moon Active forks out daily Coin Master free spin links on the title's official X and Facebook handles. Each link grants 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins upon redemption.

Moon Active holds social media raffles, an off-game competition each day on the title's social media accounts. The contest is open to all and offers a few video or photo puzzles.

You can join the contest by cracking puzzles and providing your answer under each post's comment section. Since thousands of players participate, Moon Active selects a few out of those who give the correct answer using a lottery system. Each winner gets thousands of free spins, millions of coins, and other featured items as winning prizes.

Here are all the links that bestow free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/KiKqLj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FpsPRX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jkGnYV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yjOgMg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TifFGr - 25 free spins

You must use the developer offerings to claim freebies within two days, as they expire soon after and do not grant free rewards. Moreover, each player can use any particular link only once.

Method to redeem Coin Master links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you must follow to redeem freebies from daily links:

Connect your handheld to an active internet.

Install the app.

Click the above links one after another.

Each link opens the app instantly on your mobile.

Wait for the app to load its resources, after which it displays a dialog box containing rewards associated with links and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and enjoy the game.

That concludes our guide on Coin Master free spin links for October 7, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get free spin links daily and stay updated on the gaming landscape.