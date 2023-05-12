Coin Master guide: How to choose the best pet?

Coin Master pets are handy companions in the game since each has unique benefits. Up on reaching village level 4, a pet will unlock. Other pets demand completing their respective card set. They help you in different situations, such as Attacking, Defending, and Raiding. The pets are upgradable using experience points, increasing the benefits they provide. They gain Experience Points (XP) only when they are active in the game.

You must feed them pet food which keeps them active for four hours. Furthermore, the game allows using only one pet at a time. There are several ways of earning food and XP, such as spinning the slot machine, from chests, events, fixing or completing village and card sets, and daily rewards.

Alternatively, you can purchase them from the in-game shop using real-world money. That being said, this article guides players on choosing the best pet in Coin Master.

How to choose the best pet in Coin Master

Each pet has a unique ability and is helpful in different situations. With the limitation of using only one at a time, choosing them when they best benefit you becomes crucial.

You need to know their characteristics and usages to pick the best one. This single-player game features three pets: Foxy, Tiger, and Rhino, obtainable by hatching. Below you will find details about them to help you choose the best.

1) Foxy

Foxy is the first pet you can unlock in Coin Master. The egg becomes ready to hatch when upon reaching level 4. Once you tap the egg, Foxy appears. He benefits you in raids as he increases your raid reward. When you enter the village to raid, the game offers four digging spots to loot coins. It allows digging only three spots by default. However, if you unlock Foxy, you gain access to the fourth digging spot in this mobile game.

Foxy provides you with extra coins and multiplies your reward. However, this depends on his level. Foxy of the first level yields 16%, of 100 level yields 100%, and of 400 level yields 119% of the total raided coins. So, leveling him up at every opportunity is the best move.

2) Tiger

Tiger is the second Coin Master pet you can unlock. While Foxy only requires reaching level 4, Tiger requires completing the Beasts card set before hatching. You can take benefit of Tiger in attacks. While attacking another player’s village, he provides additional coins based on the number of coins you win. However, the amount depends on his level.

Tiger at first level yields 60%, at level 80 yields 300%, and at level 300 yields 417% additional coins from every attack. Upgrading him might be the best idea since you get more attacks than raids from spinning the slot machine in this.

3) Rhino

The third pet you can unlock in Coin Master is Rhino. Like Tiger, you must complete the creatures card set before hatching. Rhino protects your village from other players’ attacks. Unlike shields, he can only save a certain percentage of your village, and it differs depending on his level.

Rhino of the first level protects 10%, level 49 protects 60%, and level 200 protects 70% of your village in every attack. To receive maximum protection, you must upgrade him at every opportunity. Rhino becomes handy while you are building village items and lack spins to get shields for protecting it.

Best pet to choose in the game

As mentioned above, each has a different ability. While Foxy helps in raids, Tiger helps in attacks, and Rhino in defense. Since Foxy is the first that unlocks, you reach his higher level fast. Additionally, only reaching Coin Master level 4 village suffices to get Foxy.

On the contrary, Rhino and Tiger require completing their respective Coin Master card sets. You must collect nine cards to complete a card set in this game. There are several ways to earn free cards in Coin Master.

It is best to unlock Tiger as soon as possible because of two reasons. Firstly, attacks occur more than raids in the game, and Tiger provides additional coins from attacks. Secondly, he yields up to 417 percent more coins of total coins at higher levels. It is an impressive amount since they help build and fix villages for leveling up in this free-to-play mobile game.

You can use Rhino when you lack shields to defend your village from attacks. After you unlock Tiger, keeping it active will earn more coins than Foxy. However, which pet you use depends on your playstyle. Whichever one you pick to use, upgrading them at every opportunity is the best thing to do in Coin Master.

