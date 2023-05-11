How to get more free cards on Coin Master

Coin Master is a mobile adventure game where you build and upgrade villages by spending coins and is widely popular with millions of players worldwide. It features a slot machine you can spin to earn shields, game coins, and other in-game items. You can hatch eggs to get pets, collect cards, obtain chests, and do much more. The game also has various types of cards, including Gold, Diamond, and Joker.

As of writing, Coin Master has over 80 card collection sets. Each set requires nine unique cards to complete, after which each set rewards players with free spins, pets, and other items. You usually find cards in chests, but there are other ways to get them. That said, this article lists all the ways to obtain free cards on Coin Master.

Methods to get free cards on Coin Master

Like Monopoly GO, collecting cards and completing sets earn you various rewards. The primary way to get cards is by obtaining them from chests. However, you can also use in-game coins, complete village, and partake in events. Here are all the ways to get free cards:

1) Trade cards in community

Players can trade cards through the game's official card trading Facebook group (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master offers safe space to trade cards in its official Facebook group, Coin Master Trading Group. You earn various cards in the game by levelling up or through other means. You can trade unwanted cards with global players for those they want. However, you can only exchange Gold Cards during special Gold Card Trading events.

2) Trade cards for chests

Players can exchange their duplicate cards for chests (Image via Moon Active)

The game offers another option to trade duplicate cards. You can exchange identical cards for either of these three chests: Golden, Wooden, and Magical. They contain rewards such as Pet experience points, Spins, and Cards.

Each card has stars indicating its value that adds up when initiating the trade. The game automatically selects the cards for trading. However, you can choose manually by tapping the Select Cards for me checkbox.

3) Cards Boom Events

Coin Master often holds Cards Boom Events, providing 50% more cards every time you open each chest. Unfortunately, there is no way to know when such events take place. However, you can benefit from buying a chest during the event and earn more cards than usual. The wooden chest provides three cards, the Golden awards six cards, and the Magical gives you 12 cards during the event.

4) In-game coins for chests

Players can purchase chests using in-game coins (Image via Moon Active)

The primary purpose of in-game coins is to upgrade and build items in the village. However, you can also buy chests using coins in this popular mobile game after you finish upgrading village items and cannot afford additional upgrades.

There are three types of chests, including Wooden, Magical, and Golden. The wooden chest gives you two cards, the Golden four cards, and the magical chest awards eight cards.

5) Get daily rewards

The developers of Coin Master offer daily rewards. They share links containing free spins, coins, cards, and other items via their official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can check out these accounts daily and claim rewards by tapping the link.

6) Completing events

Coin Master holds multiple events daily, or at least one. These events hand various rewards, including free spins, coins, discounts in building villages, and cards. The ongoing event and their details appear below the Main Menu icon at the top right of the main screen. You can partake in the event and complete tasks to obtain cards as a reward.

7) Trading cards with team members

Players can request cards from team members in the game (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master players can join the team upon reaching level 10 village. Being a team member, you can request free spins and cards. After joining one, you can request the missing card in your set every 24 hours. Additionally, you can also donate cards to other team members in this mobile game.

You can join the team by going to the Main Menu and tapping the Friends tab. There are two types of teams in the game, Open and Closed.

While collecting cards from chests, your village level determines the type of card and its rarity you get. You can obtain chests in raids and by finishing villages in Coin Master.

