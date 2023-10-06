Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 6, 2023)

Moon Active provides Coin Master spins daily for free via links, which can be redeemed with a few simple steps. Spins are the most vital resources that activate the virtual slot machine. The apparatus provides coins, shields, and other items that keep the game running. This idle title features over 400 villages, which you must build and explore using coins.

There are several ways to get spins, including playing events and tournaments, waiting for an hour, requesting from your team members and in-game friends, and more. However, players can use links to get them for free. This article lists all active Coin Master links providing free spins on October 6, 2023.

All active Coin Master links that provide free spins on October 6, 2023

Moon Active provides Coin Master free spin links daily on the title’s official Facebook page and every alternate day on X (formerly Twitter). Every link you redeem offers 25 free spins or millions of coins and 10 free spins. Use the below-listed links to get spins for free today:

https://Coin-Master.me/yjOgMg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TifFGr - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vzTMja - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qxKbQH - 25 free spins

Besides links, you can purchase spins from the in-app store using real-world money. Tap the menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top right corner of the screen. Then, click on the Shop button to enter the store and make your purchase. Here is the price list:

30 Spins: $2.07 USD

90 Spins: $5.22 USD

250 Spins: $ 12.56 USD

525 Spins: $20.95 USD

1,600 Spins: $ 52.40 USD

3,600 Spins: $104.83 USD

Way to redeem Coin Master free spin links

You can get free spins from links by hitting the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master links redemption process is simple and involves a few straightforward steps. Start by connecting your mobile device to an active internet connection and installing the app. Note that the links do not work on PC.

From thereon, use the above-listed links one after another, with each opening the app instantly on your handheld. After the app loads all its resources, it displays a dialog box detailing the links' rewards and a green Collect button. Tap the button, and all applicable freebies appear on your in-game profile.

The links only last for two days, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, each player can use any particular link only once to claim free spins.