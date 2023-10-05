Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 5, 2023)

Moon Active developed and released Coin Master for mobile devices on December 10, 2015. It is an idle title featuring over 450 villages inspired by fictional and real-life locations. Constructing landmarks requires coins, which you can get from the virtual slot machine. The apparatus also provides other in-game items, such as shields, and more essential to progress.

However, activating the device requires spins, and you can get these crucial resources from multiple sources. You can invite your friends, earn extra shields, wait for an hour, and more, or purchase them from the in-app store. Moon Active also drops links daily that offer spins upon redemption. This article lists all active Coin Master spin links for October 5, 2023.

List of all Coin Master free spins for October 5, 2023

Each Coin Master link either offers 25 free spins or millions of coins and 10 free spins upon redemption. Get free spins today by redeeming the links below:

https://Coin-Master.me/TifFGr - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vzTMja - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qxKbQH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xdgYQW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SekUTR - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Moon Active offers links on the title’s official Facebook account daily and every alternate day on X (formerly Twitter). The links are part of social media raffles, a daily off-game social media competition featuring simple video and photo puzzles. You can enter the contest by typing out your answer under each post’s comment section.

The contest welcomes fans from across the globe, and thousands of them participate daily. Moon Active uses a lottery system to decide on a few fortunate winners. If luck is on your side and you win the raffles, you will get free spins, coins, and other featured items as rewards.

Way to redeem free spin links in Coin Master

Tap the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process to redeem links in this idle title is simple. You only need to have a device with Coin Master installed and an active internet connection. Follow these simple steps after you’ve made the initial preparations:

Click the links above consecutively.

Every link you interact with will open the app instantly on your mobile device.

After the app loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box containing details of rewards and a Collect button.

Hit the button, claim your freebies, and resume your journey.

You must use the links immediately because they expire after two days and do not provide freebies afterward. Additionally, all players can redeem any particular link only once per account.