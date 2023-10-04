Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 4, 2023)

Coin Master, released by Moon Active in 2015, is one of the most-played mobile games in the world. The idle title features a virtual slot machine that offers every in-game item necessary for progression. However, you must activate it using spins. Fortunately, spins are not challenging to obtain as long as you are willing to invest your time and effort. The in-app store also offers spins in exchange for real-world money.

Those who have neither time nor money can use online links released by Moon Active to get spins for free. This article lists all working links providing free spins for October 4, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming links

You will often find Coin Master links on Moon Active’s official Facebook and X accounts. Here are all active free spin links available for October 4, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/xdgYQW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SekUTR - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/oBCZex - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fHieAt - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links are part of a daily social media competition that fans can participate in. The developer uploads a few puzzles in a video or picture format. You can solve them and provide your answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active will then choose a few participants who gave the correct answer and use a lucky draw system to select the winners. Each winner will get millions of coins, thousands of spins, and other featured items as rewards.

How to redeem links in Coin Master

Tap the Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Before initiating the redemption process, ensure you’ve installed the game on your mobile device that has an active internet connection. Then, tap the above-listed links. Each link you click on will open the title instantly on your mobile.

After the app loads its resources, it will display a dialog box on your screen containing the details of the rewards associated with the links. Hit the Collect button. You can then claim your freebies and progress in the game.

It’s worth noting that these links are only valid for two days. Therefore, you should redeem them at the earliest opportunity. A link can only be used once per account.