How to get more coins for free in Coin Master

Coin Master is one of the popular casino-adventure games available on the internet. With over 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store, this game has a massive fanbase across the globe. It works on a simple mechanism where the user needs to use slot machines to earn free coins. This currency is very crucial to upgrade in-game items, like buildings, and for repairing them.

The game contains over 400 levels, and it is somewhat challenging to keep progressing in this title without enough coins. This is why users are always looking for tips that can help them fetch more of that currency for free. This article discusses a few easy ways to get more coins for free in Coin Master.

Tips to get more free coins in Coin Master

Spins are a widely used method of getting free coins in Coin Master. You can also purchase a lot of them via the in-game store, which requires real money. However, players who don't want to use their hard-earned cash can still use other means to get free spins and coins, which have been mentioned below.

1) With the help of redeem codes

Redeem codes are a great way to get lots of free coins. You can get obtain them from Coins Master's official accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Developers often offer these redeem-code links on the title's social handles to increase user engagement.

This is one of the finest methods of obtaining free coins without having to download extra apps or wait for spins. The code links are temporary and expire after a few days, so keep that in mind.

Additionally, only a certain amount of people may utilize them. This is why gamers are recommended to use them as soon as they get them.

2) Invite friends and participate in events

The second way to get free coins is to invite your friends to install and play this title. It is also a simple method to get a lot of the in-game currency for free. You can invite up to 250 friends to start playing Coin Master.

Another significant way to get your hands on free coins is to participate in in-game events. Developers often release various immersive events offering various lucrative rewards, including in-game currency and much more.

Hence, you can always enter these free events, complete them, and receive exciting prizes, along with coins.

3) Wait for spins and level up your in-game village

Spins are the most used method to get free coins in Coin Master. You can use them on the slot machines to receive the currency, after which you'll be able to upgrade your villages.

However, new spins are only unlocked after a specific period. After that, you can request your teammates for them, where you can get up to 10 free spins from each teammate. With this, you can receive up to 100 free spins daily and get loads of free coins.

Developers also reward players with free spins and other bonuses when they upgrade their current village and level it up.

Poll : 0 votes