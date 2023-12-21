Coin Master: Active free spin links for December 21, 2023

The developers at Moon Active hold daily Coin Master tournaments and events that you can play to earn rewards, such as coins, spins, and more. They also conduct a daily online off-game event called a social media raffle, which grants free coins and spins to the winners. The contest is open to fans from all over the world and tasks them with solving a couple of video or photo puzzles. You can find a link on each post containing a puzzle, and this is the most reliable way to get spins for free in this idle title.

This article lists all Coin Master free spin links for December 21, 2023, and a guide to redeem them.

Get Coin Master free spins on December 21, 2023, by redeeming the links below

Get free spins daily by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

You can visit Coin Master’s official Facebook and X handles and get daily free spin links. The daily links cumulatively grant up to 100 free spins, often with millions of coins.

Listed below are all links actively providing free spins on December 21, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/nFuiVw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qynaEY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bgmhEu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OMuvtm - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/EZtifG - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You are advised to redeem the links above within 48 hours because they expire after this and won’t provide freebies. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once per account.

Method to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process to redeem links in this adventure title is straightforward. First, ensure you have access to an active internet connection on your mobile device. Secondly, you should link your Facebook account to the app to create an in-game profile.

You can visit the title’s official social media handles or use the links above consecutively. Each link will redirect to the app installed on your phone. Wait for the app to finish loading all its resources, after which it will display a dialog box on the main screen. This contains reward details associated with each link you click and a green Collect button. Tap the button to claim all applicable freebies and continue your journey to become the ultimate Coin Master.