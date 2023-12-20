Coin Master: All Active free spin links (December 2023)

The Coin Master developers at Moon Active release daily links that grant free spins and coins upon redemption. You can get them each passing day on the game’s official social media accounts. Moon Active holds a daily off-game event called a social media raffle, which rewards spins, coins, and other featured items. The competition features simple videos or photo puzzles that need to be solved.

Fans across the globe can participate by providing their answers to the puzzle under each post’s comment section. Moon Active posts daily redeemable links that grant free spins and coins on the same posts that contain these puzzles.

This article lists every Coin Master link that provides free spins on December 20, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

Get free spins by redeeming these Coin Master links on December 20, 2023

Get Coin Mafree spins daily by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find spin links on Coin Master’s official Facebook handle daily and occasionally on their X handle as well. After redeeming all the links, you will be able to obtain up to 100 free spins and millions of coins.

Here are all the active Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on December 20, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/bgmhEu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OMuvtm - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/EZtifG - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/QwQVaF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KySRTj - 25 free spins

You must use these links as soon as possible. This is because they are only active for a limited time window and expire after 48 hours. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to claim free spins and coins.

How to redeem links to get freebies

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The method to redeem links only requires a couple of minutes, so you can get freebies on your profile with just a few clicks. However, you must prepare for the process by making sure your device has access to a stable internet connection. You then need to create an in-game profile using your Facebook account.

Here are the steps that you can follow to get free spins on December 20, 2023:

Search for Coin Master links on the title’s social media accounts or click any of the links in this article.

Clicking on a link should redirect you to the app installed on your mobile.

Wait for the app to load all its resources. After it’s done, a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

The box details the rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button.

After you click the Collect button, you will receive all the applicable freebies on your in-game profile.

This concludes our Coin Master links guide for December 20, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.