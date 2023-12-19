Coin Master: Active free spin links for December 19, 2023

Spins are the most essential resource in Coin Master, and progression in the title would be impossible without them. They turn on the virtual slot machine, which features the symbols of all in-game items, such as coins (used for building villages), hammers (used for raiding and attacking opponents' villages), and more.

You can obtain spins by completing villages, taking part in events, and more. Alternatively, the in-app store lets you purchase them with real money. However, you can also acquire spins without spending money or grinding by redeeming daily links posted by Moon Active.

This article lists all active Coin Master free spins links for December 19, 2023.

All Coin Master links that grant free spins on December 19, 2023

Redeeming daily links is the best way to get spins for free (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master daily links grant free coins or spins upon redemption. Moon Active posts these links on the title’s official X account (every alternate day) and its Facebook handle (daily).

Here are all active free spin links for December 19, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/QwQVaF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KySRTj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DNpzTN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hTPcGZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TOedRT -10 free spins and millions of coins

It’s worth noting that all these links are only usable for 48 hours. Do also remember that you can only redeem a link for free spins once per account.

Method to redeem daily links

The dialog box details all rewards from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has provided a simple method to redeem links, and it only takes a few minutes.

First, you must install Coin Master on your device (which should have an active internet connection) and create your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account. Then, follow the steps listed below:

Go to the title’s official social media accounts or tap any active link from the list above.

Each link redirects you to the game installed on your device.

The app will start loading its resources, and once it's done, you will see a dialog box.

The dialog box contains details of the rewards associated with the link you tapped and a green Collect button.

Hit the button to get all free rewards delivered to your inventory.

That is the end of this Coin Master free spin link guide for December 19, 2023.