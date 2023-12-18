Coin Master: All free spin links for December 18, 2023

Coin Master is a single-player online idle mobile adventure game featuring over 500 villages on its map. Its objective is to build and unlock all villages with coins to beat the content. You can get coins by performing various activities, such as landing its symbol on the virtual slot machine, attacking and raiding neighboring villages, and more.

However, performing every in-game activity requires spins, which in turn needs the virtual slot machine. The machine grants every in-game and action item for progression. You can grind in-game or use money and purchase at the in-app store to get spins. Additionally, you can redeem daily links to get them for free.

This article provides all Coin Master free spin links for December 18, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming the links below on December 18, 2023

Redeem the links and get free spins daily. (Image via Moon Active)

The list given below provides all Coin Master free spin links that are active on December 18, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/DNpzTN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hTPcGZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TOedRT -10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/FhehNo - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/PREVaA - 25 free spins

Moon Active posts the daily links on the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and occasionally on X. You can accumulate up to 100 free spins, often with millions of coins daily, through this method.

However, you must consider certain things while redeeming the links. Firstly, the links only last 48 hours, so use the links as soon as possible. Lastly, you can use any particular connection more than once for free spins and coins.

How to redeem links for free spins?

You must tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers the easiest way to extract free spins from the links. First, you need an active internet connection on the phone where you play the title and ensure you’ve linked your Facebook account to create an in-game profile. Then, follow the steps listed below:

Visit the title’s official social media accounts or click the links from the above list.

Every link you click opens the app immediately on your mobile device.

Let the app load all resources, after which it displays a dialog box containing details of rewards and a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all applicable freebies will appear on your in-game inventory.

That ends our Coin Master free spin links and guide to redeem them on December 18, 2023.