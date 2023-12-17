Coin Master: Active free spin links (December 17, 2023)

Coin Master is an adventure mobile game developed by Moon Active. The title features a virtual slot machine containing symbols of all in-game items. You must use spins to activate the machine and land items’ symbols to get them. For instance, you must land coins or coin bag symbols to obtain coins, a lightning bolt symbol for spins, hammers for attacking, pigs for raiding opportunities, and more.

Spins are the central in-game items in this idle title’s gameplay. Without it, you cannot progress further or perform any activity. This article helps you get free spins without grinding or purchasing with real-world money. It lists all Coin Master links and steps to redeem for free spins on December 17, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spin by redeeming the below-listed links (December 17, 2023)

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

You can visit Coin Master’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and X, to get free spin links daily. Moon Active posts every day on the former and occasionally on the latter. Redeeming all links for the day grants you up to 100 free spins, often with millions of coins.

Listed below are all the links that you can use to get free spins on December 17, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/FhehNo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PREVaA - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZpRmAz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KAFJjA - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/vMqnkd - 25 free spins

You must consider a few things before redeeming daily links. Firstly, the links only last for 48 hours. Therefore, use them within the time limit to obtain all freebies. Additionally, after redeeming any particular link, you cannot use it again to get free spins and coins.

Method to get Coin Master links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to get freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The process to redeem the daily links is easy. You must activate the internet on your mobile device and create an in-game account by linking your Facebook account. Then, follow the below-listed steps to extract spins from the above-listed links:

Click any link from the above list to open the app instantly on your mobile device.

Wait until the app loads all the resources, after which you will see a dialog box containing details of rewards associated with the clicked link and a green Collect button.

You must tap the green Collect button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

That is the end of our Coin Master free spin links and a guide to redeem them for December 17, 2023.