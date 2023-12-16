Coin Master: Active links for free spins (December 16, 2023)

Coin Master's gameplay centers around a virtual slot machine that requires spins to run. Spins are valuable resources in the title because you cannot progress without them. Moon Active offers various ways for you to get spins. You can obtain them by playing events, participating in tournaments, completing card sets, and more. Alternatively, you can purchase them from the in-app store.

This article lists all Coin Master links that offer free spins on December 16, 2023, as well as a guide to redeem them.

List of all Coin Master free spin links for December 16, 2023

Redeem the daily links and get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all Coin Master links bestowing free spins on December 16, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/ZpRmAz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KAFJjA - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/vMqnkd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mSUNgX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RmVlSn - 25 free spins

These links can be found on the game's official Facebook and X handles in posts containing photo/video puzzles. Moon Active rewards those who can solve the puzzles with a variety of rewards. Those interested can type their answers in each post’s comment section.

From the list of participants who answer correctly, Moon Active will choose a few winners via a lucky draw system. The developer will then reward them with thousands of free spins and coins.

How to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming free spin links takes only a few minutes. First, ensure your mobile device has an active internet connection. Your Facebook account should be linked to the game.

Start the redemption process by clicking on an active link from the list above. Clicking on one will redirect you to the title. Once the game loads all resources, the screen will display a dialog box containing details of the rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button. You will get all applicable freebies delivered to your in-game profile by clicking the button.

Redeem the links as soon as possible because they will expire after 48 hours. You can redeem a link just once per account.