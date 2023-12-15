Coin Master: Active free spin links (December 15, 2023)

Coin Master features over 500 villages on its map, and you must build, upgrade, and explore them to beat the game. These villages are inspired by real-life locations, such as London, Africa, and Australia, and fictional ones, such as Oz. You can obtain coins by spinning the virtual slot machine and landing its symbol.

You can also attack or raid neighboring villages and obtain coins as loot. However, attacking, raiding, and activating the slot machine all require using spins.

This article helps you get free Coin Master spins by listing all the redeemable links posted by Moon Active on December 15, 2023.

All Coin Master links active on December 15, 2023, to get free spins

Here are all active Coin Master free spin links you can use to get free spins on December 15, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/mSUNgX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RmVlSn - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sYJAwV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ddHJMl - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/qsnddZ - 25 free spins

All the links provide free spins, and some of them also grant millions of coins. You can accumulate up to 100 free spins by redeeming the links every day. The developers at Moon Active post the links on the title’s official Facebook handles daily and occasionally on X. They hold a social media raffle, an off-game online social media event daily, which includes simple videos or photo puzzles.

Fans willing to participate can provide their answer under each post’s comment section. Those who answer correctly become a part of a lucky draw system through which Moon Active picks a few winners. The winners get free spins, coins, and other featured items delivered to their in-game profile.

Method to redeem links for free spins

Here are the steps to redeem Coin Master links and get free spins:

Make sure your mobile device has access to an active internet connection and create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Tap any of the links from the list above. This will open the app on your device.

After the app loads its resources, you will see a dialog box detailing the rewards the links grant and a green Collect button.

Hit the green Collect button, claim the freebies, and continue building the villages inspired by fictional and real-life locations on the map.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for December 15, 2023.