Coin Master: Active free spin links (February 10, 2024)

In Coin Master, you need spins to perform every activity. These resources activate a virtual slot machine that grants all in-game items, such as coins (to unlock and construct villages) and shields (to protect yourself from another player's attacks). Since spins are so important for progression, they are highly sought after among players.

You can obtain spins by farming in-game or buying them from the in-app store. However, this article should help you get them for free, as it lists redeemable links granting free spins.

List of all Coin Master redeemable free spin links for February 10, 2024

You can get free spins in Coin Master daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

You can search for Coin Master free spin links on the title’s official social media handles. Visit Facebook daily and X every alternate day to find them. These links offer up to 100 free spins and millions of coins upon redemption.

Here are the links providing free spins on February 10, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/BDdJVh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YWJQwh - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/DWtQub - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FZOUjE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YajOpk - 25 free spins

Moon Active frequently uploads posts containing simple video/photo puzzles on the game’s social media accounts. Any fans willing to participate must enter their answers under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active uses an automated lottery system to select winners from a group of participants who answered correctly. All winners get thousands of spins and millions of coins for free.

Method to redeem links for free rewards

Click the green Collect button on the screen to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master’s link redemption process requires little time and effort. Before beginning the redemption process, activate the internet connection on your device and ensure your in-game profile is linked to your Facebook account. Then, follow the steps listed below:

Click on any link from the above list.

This will open the title on your device. After the game loads all its resources, the screen will display a dialog box.

The dialog box will contain reward details and a green Collect button.

Get freebies on your profile by clicking on the Collect button.

Note that all links remain active for two days and won’t provide freebies afterward. Therefore, you must redeem them all immediately.