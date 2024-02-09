Coin Master: Active free spin links (February 9, 2024)

Redeeming Coin Master links is the best way to get free spins in the game. Other methods, like inviting friends, playing in-game events, and leveling up, require you to invest considerable time and effort. If you dislike grinding, purchasing spins at the in-app store is also an option. However, spending real money might only be viable for some players.

Therefore, using the daily links Moon Active releases on the title’s official social media handles is the best way for you to get free spins without making an effort or spending money. You can claim up to 100 free spins and billions of coins through this method.

This article lists all active links providing free spins on February 9, 2024, and the steps to redeem them.

A complete list of all Coin Master free spin links (February 9, 2024)

Redeem the daily Coin Master links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Visit the title’s official Facebook and X accounts to get daily Coin Master free spin links. You will find a couple of links daily on Facebook and one every other day on X.

Here is the list of all links granting free spins and coins on February 9, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/FZOUjE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YajOpk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hEScCI - 25 free spins

https://coin-master.me/LBMQAL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/Tjopdd - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You must ensure you redeem these links immediately because they expire after two days. You can only redeem a link once per account.

A guide to redeeming links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to get free spins and coins delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process is simple. You can redeem all active links within a few minutes.

First, you must ensure your mobile device has an active internet connection and your in-game profile is linked to your Facebook account. Then, tap on any active link from the list above. This will open the game on your device. You must wait and let the app load all its assets.

A dialog box will then appear on the main screen. Here, you will see the reward details of the link you clicked on and a green Collect button. Hit the button, and all free spins and coins will be delivered to your in-game profile.