Coin Master: All free spin links (February 8, 2024)

Coin Master is an adventure title where you must build and explore over 500 villages. To level up, you must use coins to upgrade five landmarks in each village. Coins can be obtained from an in-game slot machine. However, the device requires spins to run. You can farm spins through multiple methods or buy them from the in-app store.

This article will help you get spins for free through the use of links released by developer Moon Active.

Get free Coin Master spins by redeeming links (February 8, 2024)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links available on the title’s official Facebook and X accounts (Image via Moon Active)

You can get up to 100 free spins and billions of coins by redeeming Coin Master links daily. These links can be found on the title’s official Facebook and X accounts. They are usually part of posts containing video/photo puzzles.

Here are the Moon Active links you can use to claim free spins on February 8, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/hEScCI - 25 free spins

https://coin-master.me/LBMQAL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/Tjopdd - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/RMbOiW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GrstQT - 25 free spins

Note that these links expire after two days. Therefore, redeem them within the time limit to claim all freebies.

Additionally, you can only use a link once to get free Coin Master coins and spins.

A guide to redeeming daily links for free spins and coins

The green Collect button that you must click on to claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming a Coin Master link, ensure your in-game profile is linked to your Facebook account. Then, visit the title’s official social media handles to access Moon Active's links. Alternatively, you can click on any active link from the list above. Every click will redirect you to the game on your device.

After loading all its assets, the app will display a dialog box on its main screen. The box features the details of all rewards the link provides, as well as a green Collect button. Hit the button to get all the associated rewards delivered to your in-game profile.