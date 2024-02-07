Coin Master: All active free spin links (February 7, 2024)

Coin Master links are the best sources to get spins for free. They can be found daily on the title’s official Facebook handle and every alternate day on their X handle. You can get up to 90 spins and billions of coins by redeeming them all. The redemption process is also a cakewalk since it only takes a few minutes. There are several other ways to get spins as well, but they require constant grinding or spending real-world money.

This article lists all the active links bestowing free spins on February 7, 2024, and the redemption process. It also mentions some of the best in-game ways to get more spins.

All Coin Master links to claim free spins on February 7, 2024

Moon Active offers free spin links daily on the title's official social media handles (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all Coin Master links that grant spins on February 7, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/RMbOiW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GrstQT - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/IcSRZX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iMxWdF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XZNsFE - 25 free spins

Note that you must redeem all links within two days because they expire after that and don’t provide freebies. Moreover, you can use any link only once to claim free rewards.

Best methods to get more free spins

There are multiple ways to earn spins in this idle title (Image via Moon Active)

Apart from redeeming the daily links, you can use multiple in-game ways to obtain more Coin Master spins. However, it is important to note that they demand some of your time and effort. Here are the best in-game ways to get more spins:

Send an invitation link to your friends to download and play the game together.

Participate and complete tasks featured in daily in-game events.

Play an in-game tournament daily and rank higher on the leaderboard.

Get more shields exceeding your capacity to convert them into spins automatically.

Wait for an hour to earn certain spins passively, depending on your in-game level.

Hit their symbols on the slot machine.

Complete a village and earn them as clearance rewards.

Get spins by claiming them as daily gifts from your in-game friend list.

Method to redeem links for free rewards

Hit the green Collect button to get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem freebies from the Coin Master links:

Link your Facebook account to your in-game profile.

Tap any active link from the above list, which will open the app on your device.

Wait until the app loads all its assets, after which a green dialog box will appear.

Click the green Collect button on the dialog box to claim all free rewards.

That concludes our Coin Master free spins links guide for February 7, 2023.