Coin Master: All free spin links (February 6, 2024)

The best way to get Coin Master spins is by redeeming daily links. This method doesn’t require grinding in the game or spending real-world money. You can visit the title’s official social media handles daily and bag up to 100 spins and millions of coins for free. Moon Active offers a couple of links every day on posts containing photos or video puzzles, which are part of a daily online event.

The event is called the social media raffle, and players from all over the world are allowed to participate. Winning the contest rewards billions of coins and thousands of spins.

In this article, you will find all free spin links offered by Moon Active on February 6, 2024.

Get Coin Master free spins and coins by redeeming these links on February 6, 2024

Moon Active offers daily links that grant free spins upon redemption (Image via Moon Active)

You will find all Coin Master links actively granting free spins on February 6, 2024, in the list below:

https://Coin-Master.me/iMxWdF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XZNsFE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rpadhp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FmYTOj - 25 free spins

If you’ve redeemed all links and need more spins, you can try the following methods:

Invite your friends to play the title by sending an invitation link.

Participate in daily in-game events and clear the tasks.

Rank higher on the leaderboard of the daily in-game tournaments.

Land their symbol on the slot machine.

Waiting for an hour replenishes your spins automatically.

Complete building a village and earn spins as clearance rewards.

Collect them daily as gifts from your in-game friend list.

Get more shields than your holding capacity and convert them into spins.

How to claim spins from the daily links

Click the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming Coin Master links for free spins is an easy process. It only requires a few minutes to redeem all links with minimal effort. First, connect your mobile device to the internet and link your Facebook account to your in-game profile. Then, follow the steps below to get free spins from the daily links:

Click on any active link from the list above.

This will redirect you to the Coin Master game installed on your device.

After the app loads all assets, a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

You will see a green Collect button; tap on it to claim all the freebies.

It’s worth noting that the above links only remain active for two days. Therefore, you should redeem them as soon as possible. Moreover, any particular link can only be used once to claim free Coin Master spins and coins.