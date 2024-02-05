Coin Master: All free spin links (February 5, 2024)

Moon Active’s Coin Master features gambling mechanics with a virtual slot machine and adventure-themed gameplay. Your objective is to explore its map and unlock over 500 villages by building and upgrading their items using coins. These construction items can be obtained by landing their symbol on the slot machine, attacking or raiding neighboring villages, leveling up villages, and more.

However, performing every in-game activity requires spins to activate the slot machine because it is the only way to get every in-game item essential for progression. Multiple methods exist to obtain spins, from grinding and redeeming daily links to purchasing them from the in-app store.

This article lists all Coin Master links bestowing free spins on February 5, 2024.

Get Coin Master free spins on February 5, 2024, by redeeming the links below

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all links that offer Coin Master spins for free upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/rpadhp -

https://Coin-Master.me/FmYTOj -

https://Coin-Master.me/wcaehL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/hQroEx - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/ZjHiMV - 25 free spins

It’s important to note that the links above expire after two days and won’t provide freebies. Therefore, you should redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, any link can be redeemed only once per account.

Apart from links, there are multiple ways to get more spins in Coin Master for free. Some are listed below:

By inviting friends to the game.

Playing daily in-game events.

Participating in daily in-game tournaments and ranking higher on the leaderboard.

Completing villages and leveling up.

Obtaining additional shields from the slot machine.

Waiting for an hour to earn them passively, depending on your in-game level.

Requesting spins from your team members.

Claiming them daily from your in-game friend list.

How to redeem the links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to get all freebies delivered to your inventory (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process is simple, and you can get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming all the links within a few minutes. Before you begin, your mobile device needs to have access to a stable internet connection, and you need to link your Facebook account to your in-game profile.

Click any active free spin link from the list above. This will immediately open the app on your mobile device. Let the app load all its assets, after which a box containing details of all rewards and a green Collect button will appear. Click the button and all free spins and coins will be delivered to your in-game profile.