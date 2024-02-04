Coin Master: Active free spin links (February 4, 2024)

Coin Master offers a virtual slot machine that bestows every in-game item crucial to clearing the content. You use spins to activate the slot machine and get those items whose symbol you land on the machine. For instance, landing coins or coin bag symbols grant coins; energy gives spins, pig grants raids, hammer grants attacks, and more. Without spins, progress in the game is impossible.

Fortunately, you can get them using various in-game methods such as inviting friends, completing a village, and more. Alternatively, you can use real money to buy them at the in-app store. But this article helps you get free spins by listing all links offered by Moon Active on February 4, 2024.

All Coin Master redeemable links to get spins for free on February 4, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master redeemable links are posted by Moon Active daily on the title’s official Facebook and occasionally on X pages. You can get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming them.

Below is the list of all the links that you can use to get freebies on February 4, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/wcaehL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/hQroEx - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/ZjHiMV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mMODnH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NZVWQp - 25 free spins

The links remain active for two days and won’t provide free rewards upon redemption afterward. Therefore, use them immediately to grab all applicable free Coin Master coins and spins. Moreover, any particular link can be redeemed only once per account.

How to redeem links to get free spins and coins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem the links, follow the steps given below:

Before initiating the Coin Master links redemption process, you must ensure that the internet is active on your device and that your Facebook account is linked to your in-game profile.

Then, tap any active link from the list above. Each click opens the app instantly on your handheld. Let it load all assets, after which it displays a dialog box on the main screen.

You can see details of rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button on the dialog box.

Tap the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game inventory.

Since the process remains the same, you can follow it every day and add millions of coins to your account in Coin Master.