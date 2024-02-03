Coin Master: All active free spin links (February 3, 2024)

You can get Coin Master spins for free by simply redeeming certain links that Moon Active releases on the game's social media accounts. You can redeem them and bag all the freebies within a couple of minutes. These links are mostly found on the title’s Facebook, X, and Instagram profiles. This is the best way to get spins without breaking a sweat or spending a dime.

This article lists all the links that are actively granting free spins on February 3, 2024. It also includes a guide on how to redeem them.

Redeem free spins from Coin Master links on February 3, 2024

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming free Coin Master links. Here are all the links active on February 3, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/mMODnH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NZVWQp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rGWEMp - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/IBygfs - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/tvPicP - 25 free spins

Note that the links above do not last forever and expire after two days. Therefore, you must redeem them as soon as possible to claim all the free spins. Moreover, you can only use a link once.

Besides links, you can earn more Coin Master spins using various other methods. Some of the best methods are listed below:

Wait an hour to get a certain number of spins according to your in-game level.

Earn shields more than your inventory’s capacity.

Participate in daily in-game events and earn them as rewards.

Play daily in-game tournaments and rank higher on the leaderboard.

Send an invitation to your friends to play the title together and win spins as rewards.

Level up by unlocking villages and earning them as a completion reward.

Claim them as daily gifts from the in-game friend list.

How to claim free rewards from daily links

First, ensure your mobile device has an active internet connection and your Facebook account is linked to your in-game profile. Then, visit the title’s official social media handles or use the links from the list above.

Initiate the link redemption process by clicking on a link. Each click will open the title on your device. The game will start loading all its assets; wait until a dialog box appears on the main screen.

The box will contain details of all the rewards the link offers and a green Collect button. Hit the button, and all the freebies will instantly appear on your in-game profile.