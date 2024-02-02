Coin Master: All active free spin links (February 2, 2024)

Coin Master features over 500 villages inspired by real-life and fictional locations. Players must earn coins and build them all to beat the content. Coins are obtainable by landing their symbols on the slot machine. You can also attack or raid neighboring landmarks, level up your village, spin the wheel once daily, play in-game events, tournaments, and more.

However, you need spins to perform all in-game activities, making them the crucial resource of this adventure title. Spins can be obtained by grinding in the game or purchased from the in-app store.

This article helps you get spins for free by listing all Coin Master free spin links active on February 2, 2024, along with a guide to redeem them.

Use the links below to get Coin Master free spins on February 2, 2024

All Coin Master free spin links for February 2, 2024 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers a couple of redeemable free spin links daily. After redeeming them all, you can get up to 100 spins and millions of coins for free.

Here is the list of all Coin Master links active on February 2, 2024, that provide freebies upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/rGWEMp - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/IBygfs - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/tvPicP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/okSoNa - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/mQDOjQ - 25 free spins

You can visit the title’s official Facebook and X handles for daily free spin links. Moon Active offers them on the posts containing photos or video puzzles, which are part of a daily off-game online event called social media raffles. This event grants winners thousands of free spins and billions of free coins.

Anyone can participate in the competition by providing answers to the puzzles in the comment section under each post. Moon Active then picks those who answered correctly and conducts a lucky draw to decide the winners. Although the outcome depends mostly on luck, it is a great way to get lots of Coin Master free spins.

How to claim free spins and coins from the daily links

Tap the green collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process involves a few straightforward steps. First, you must make sure your mobile device is connected to the internet and that your in-game profile is linked to your Facebook account. Then, follow the steps listed below:

Click any active link from the list above. This will open the app instantly on your handheld.

Let the app load all its assets, and wait until a dialog box pops up on your screen.

Click the green Collect button that you can find under the details about the rewards associated with the link.

All the applicable free spins and coins will be instantly delivered to your in-game profile.

The links expire after two days, so you should redeem them as soon as possible.