Coin Master: All free spins links (February 1, 2024)

Daily links provide free spins in Coin Master. You can redeem them and bag up to 100 free spins and millions of coins each passing day. Several other methods exist to earn spins, but redeeming the links is the best way because you won’t have to spend your hard-earned money in the game's store to replenish your inventory.

These links will give you enough spins to unlock new villages and play events and tournaments for the day. Moon Active drops them on the title’s official handles on Facebook, X, and Instagram. This article lists all active free spin links for February 1, 2024, and the method to redeem them.

Get free Coin Master spins by redeeming the links below on February 1, 2024

Get free spins and coins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all Coin Master links that provide free spins on February 1, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/okSoNa - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/mQDOjQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YDkjoK - 25 freee spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yyGuGp - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/FuakDH - 25 free spins

You must use the above links immediately because they expire after two days and won’t grant freebies. Additionally, any particular link can be redeemed only once per account.

Apart from links and purchasing them from the in-app store, you can get more Coin Master spins using the methods below:

Send invitations to your friends to download the app and play the game together.

Complete daily in-game events.

Participate in tournaments and rank higher on the leaderboard.

Earn additional shields from the slot machine.

Unlock new villages and earn them as level-up rewards.

Collect free spins as daily gifts from your in-game friend list.

Wait for an hour.

Method to use links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master free spin links redemption process is very straightforward, and you can redeem all the links in a few minutes. First, make sure that your device is connected to the internet and that your Facebook account is linked to the app.

Visit the title’s official social media handles or click one of the links from the list above. This will redirect you to the app installed on your mobile device. Wait until the app loads all its assets, after which a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

The box will contain details of the freebies and a green Collect button. Click the button, and all free rewards will appear instantly on your in-game profile.