Coin Master: All free spin links (January 31, 2024)

Redeeming links is the best method to get free spins in Coin Master. Waiting for an hour, collecting them from your in-game friend list, and requesting them from your team members are other ways to get spins for free. You can also grind for them by playing events, ranking higher in tournaments, landing their symbol on the slot machine, and getting more shields.

Moon Active offers a couple of links that help players get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins daily. This article lists all links bestowing free rewards on January 31, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

All links granting Coin Master free spins on January 31, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

For daily free spin links, visit the title’s official social media handles on Instagram, Facebook, and X. You can claim enough spins to play the day’s events and tournaments and unlock a few villages.

Here is the list of all Coin Master links you can use to claim free spins on January 31, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/yyGuGp - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/FuakDH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qkWtDm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jxCxxv - 10 free spins and millions of coins

coin-master.me/3How6AK - 50 free spins

You should redeem the links above within two days because they expire afterward and won’t provide free spins. Moreover, any particular link can be used only once to claim free rewards.

Guide to redeeming links to claim free spins

Hit the green Collect button to claim free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all the links within a few minutes. However, you must make a few preparations before initiating the Coin Master link redemption process. You need to ensure that your device has access to a stable internet connection and link your in-game profile to your Facebook account.

You can then tap links from the list above. Clicking on a link will open the app instantly on your handheld. After loading all its assets, it will display a dialog box detailing all rewards on the main screen. The box also contains a green Collect button that you can tap to receive all the Coin Master free coins and spins immediately.