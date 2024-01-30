Coin Master: All free spin links for January 30, 2024

Moon Active developed and released Coin Master for mobile devices in 2015. There are many activities in the title that you can take part in, such as collecting cards, constructing villages, attacking or raiding other players’ landmarks, participating in daily in-game events and tournaments, unlocking pets, and more. However, you need spins to do each task.

You can earn spins using different methods that require grinding or spending real-world money. However, there is also a way to get them with little effort and for free: by redeeming the daily links.

This article lists all links that grant free spins on January 30, 2024.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on January 30, 2024

Moon Active offers daily links that grant free spins (Image via Moon Active)

To get Coin Master free spin links daily, you can visit the title’s official Facebook and X profiles. Here are all the links granting free spins upon redemption on January 30, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/qkWtDm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jxCxxv - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/3How6AK - 50 free spins

coin-master.me/4b8yp8L - 45 free spins

coin-master.me/3HpIYqn - 80 free spins

coin-master.me/3HttGki - 40 free spins

coin-master.me/3HtHdbs - 35 free spins

Coin-Master.me/qWuvTD - 25 free spins

If you’ve redeemed all the links and are still looking for more spins, there are a number of ways to get them. Here are some of the best methods to get more Coin Master free spins:

Invite friends to the title to play together.

Play events and complete their tasks.

Rank higher on the tournament’s leaderboard.

Complete a village and earn them as rewards.

Wait for an hour to earn them passively.

Get them as daily gifts from the in-game friend list.

Get more shields from the slot machine.

A guide to claiming freebies from the daily links

Hit the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming the free spin links, ensure your device has an active internet connection. Then, link your Facebook account to the title to create an in-game profile. You’re now ready to initiate the Coin Master link redemption process.

Tap any active free spin link from the list above. This will open the installed app on your mobile device. Let it load all necessary assets. A dialog box will appear on the main screen.

The box contains the details of the rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button. All freebies will instantly be delivered to your in-game profile when you tap the button.