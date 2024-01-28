Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 28, 2024)

The main objective of Coin Master is to construct over 500 villages on its map. Each has five landmarks which require different amounts of coins to build and upgrade. You can earn them by hitting their symbols on the slot machine, leveling up, attacking or raiding villages, and more. This idle title also features pets like Foxy and Tiger, who buff your raids and attack earnings.

However, every in-game activity requires spins to activate the slot machine and land their symbol. Since the supply of spins can be limited, you must wait an hour to get a few.

This article helps players bypass the wait time and get Coin Master spins for free within a few minutes. It lists all redeemable links providing spins on January 28, 2024.

All Coin Master links for free spins (January 28, 2024)

Claim up to 100 free spins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Get up to 100 free spins by redeeming the below-listed Coin Master links today:

coin-master.me/3HqAChV - 30 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uLchJb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PFVnJr - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RZzAjz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mUXpxz - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Moon Active posts free spin links every day on the title’s official Facebook page and occasionally on X. They provide a couple of links each passing day, which grants millions of free coins along with spins. These links are also part of a daily social media event, which offers players an opportunity to win thousands of spins and billions of Coin Master coins.

Posts containing simple videos or photo puzzles appear daily on Moon Active's official social media pages. To participate, you must type your answer to each puzzle under their posts’ comment section. Moon Active picks out those who give the correct answer, holds a lucky draw system, and announces a few winners the next day. All winners get the winning prize (coins and spins) delivered to their in-game profile.

How to get Coin Master free spins from daily links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

You won’t have to put in much effort or time to redeem all daily Coin Master links. Upon finding the links, you can immediately get all the promised freebies. But first, it is necessary to link your Facebook account to the app and create an in-game profile.

Then, consecutively click all links from the above list, opening the app instantly on your mobile device. Let the app load all its assets and wait for a dialog box to appear on the main screen. It contains a green Collect button and details of rewards associated with the links. Tapping the button will cause all freebies to be delivered instantly to your in-game inventory.

Keep in mind that these links must be redeemed within two days after which they expire. Expired links won’t provide free rewards upon redemption.