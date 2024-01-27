Coin Master: All active free spin links (January 27, 2024)

Coin Master players are always on the lookout for spins because they cannot progress in the game without them. Fortunately, there are many ways to get them. You can obtain them for free by inviting friends, completing event tasks, ranking higher in a tournament's leaderboard, and more. Additionally, purchasing them at the in-app store is an option if you prefer microtransactions.

However, spins can also be obtained without making any effort using the daily links offered by the developer Moon Active. This article lists all the links actively granting free spins on January 27, 2024.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for January 27, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find all active Coin Master links for January 27, 2024, below:

https://Coin-Master.me/RZzAjz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mUXpxz - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/zVFDqN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HzZIAP - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/dSQKer - 25 free spins

Moon Active posts free spin links on the game’s Facebook and X accounts. These links can provide up to 100 spins and millions of coins upon redemption. They are part of an online event hosted by the title’s developer. You can participate and get a chance to win more free spins and coins.

Moon Active uploads two to three posts daily on Facebook and one every alternate day on X. These posts contain a simple video/photo puzzle. You can enter your guesses under each post’s comment section to participate. The developer will group all the participants who answered correctly and choose the winners via a lucky draw system.

Steps to redeem free spin links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming links in Coin Master is a simple task. You can redeem one within a few minutes by following these steps:

Make sure your Facebook account is linked to Coin Master.

Go to the title’s official social media handles to find links, or click on one from the list above.

Each link will take you to the app.

The game will load all necessary assets, and a dialog box will appear afterward.

The box showcases the rewards associated with the clicked link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button to claim the free spins and coins from the links.

It’s worth mentioning that all free spin links expire after two days. Therefore, redeem them immediately so you do not miss out on the freebies.