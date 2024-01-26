Coin Master: All free spin links (January 26, 2024)

The daily links offered by Moon Active are the best source to get Coin Master spins for free. You can grab up to 100 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming them. That said, there are alternative ways to get spins, such as inviting friends, leveling up, playing events and tournaments, earning extra shields, and more. You can also visit the in-app store to purchase them with real-world money.

But if you don’t want to grind in-game or spend cash, redeeming daily links is the best way to earn spins. This article lists all links and a guide to redeeming codes to help you get free spins on January 26, 2024.

Coin Master: Get free spins on January 26, 2024, by redeeming the links given below

Redeem the daily links and get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master free spin links are shared daily on the title’s official Facebook page and occasionally on X. Moon Active uploads a post containing a video or photo puzzle, which is another way to get free spins.

They are part of an online social media event where you can participate by typing an answer under the comment section of each puzzle post. Moon Active selects all participants who answered correctly and conducts a lucky draw to determine the winners. The lucky ones get thousands of spins and billions of coins on their in-game profile.

That said, get free spins today by redeeming the below-listed links:

https://Coin-Master.me/HzZIAP - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/dSQKer - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YdETZp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/shGJox - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/nLryOj - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Note that these links will expire after two days, so redeem them quickly.

A detailed guide to redeeming Coin Master free spin links

Claim the freebies by clicking the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem Coin Master links, you must create an in-game profile by binding your Facebook account to the app. From thereon, search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts or use the ones listed above. Tapping each link will instantly open the app on your mobile device.

Now, you must wait until the app loads all its assets. A dialog box will appear on the main screen once loading is complete. You will see details of rewards associated with the links and a green Collect button. Hit the button, and you will get all freebies on your in-game profile.