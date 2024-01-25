Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 25, 2024)

Moon Active features various ways to get spins in Coin Master. You can do nothing and wait for an hour, invite friends, play events and tournaments, earn additional shields, complete a card set, level up the village, and more. The in-app store also provides free spins in exchange for real money. However, redeeming daily links is the best way to earn spins.

All players can claim up to 100 free spins and millions of coins from these links, so you don’t need to spend money or continuously grind to obtain spins. With that said, this article lists all Coin Master free spin links provided by Moon Active on January 25, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

Get Coin Master free spins on January 25, 2024, by redeeming the links given below

Get daily free spins by using the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can search for links on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. They can be found in the caption of posts containing a simple video or photo puzzle. Moon Active uploads the puzzles as a part of a daily off-game online social media event. Fans from around the world can partake in this contest by providing an answer to the puzzle under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active then chooses participants who've mentioned the correct answer, and they conduct a lucky draw to decide a few winners. All winning candidates get thousands of spins and billions of coins as rewards. Although winning depends entirely on luck, it is the only event that grants a substantial amount of freebies.

That said, below is the list of all Coin Master free spin links for January 25, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/YdETZp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/shGJox - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/nLryOj - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/TrUiVR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PhQxgp - 25 free spins

It is recommended to redeem the links within two days because they expire after this time period and won’t provide freebies.

A guide to redeeming daily links to claim freebies

Tap the button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Begin the Coin Master link redemption process by activating the internet on your mobile device. Then, link your Facebook account to the in-game app and create an in-game profile.

Search for links on the title’s official social media handles or click the links listed above one after another. Each link will redirect you to the app installed on your handheld. Wait until the app loads all its assets, after which you will see a dialog box on the main screen.

The box provides details of rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button. Click on the button, and all Coin Master free spins and coins will be delivered to your in-game profile.