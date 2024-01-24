Coin Master: All free spin links (January 24, 2024)

Moon Active frequently takes to Coin Master’s official Facebook and X to post links that you can redeem for freebies. These links provide up to 100 free spins and millions of coins. Redeeming them is arguably the best way to get free spins in this casual title. Spins help you activate the in-game slot machine, which provides a host of essential progression items.

This article lists all active links that provide free spins upon redemption on January 24, 2024, and the steps to redeem them.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on January 24, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

To find Coin Master redeemable links, you can visit the title’s official social media accounts. Moon Active drops them on posts containing a video/photo puzzle, which is part of a social media contest. You can participate by providing the puzzle’s answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active then chooses a few participants who answered correctly and picks a few winners through a lucky draw system. All winners get thousands of spins and billions of coins as a reward.

Here are all active links granting free spins on January 24, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/TrUiVR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PhQxgp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rpDuia - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uZYMqt - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/rpjTRz - 25 free spins

These links will expire after two days. Therefore, use them as soon as possible to get Coin Master free spins and coins.

Steps to redeem free spin links

Click on the green Collect button to get all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the Coin Master daily links within a couple of minutes. The process is straightforward and doesn't require much effort.

Listed below are all the steps you must follow to do so:

Activate the internet, install the title on your handheld, and link your Facebook account to the app.

Tap any active link from the above list. This will open the app on your mobile device.

Wait until the game loads its assets. A dialog box will then appear.

You will see a green Collect button and reward details in the box.

Click the button, and all freebies will be granted to your in-game profile.

It should be noted that Moon Active allows you to use any free spin link just once.