Coin Master: All active free spin links (January 23, 2024)

The mobile idle game Coin Master features a virtual slot machine in adventure-themed gameplay. Your primary objective is to explore its map, which offers over 450 villages. The villages are based on real-life and fictional locations, each containing five landmarks you must construct and upgrade. Building them requires coins, which can be obtained by landing its symbol on the machine.

The slot machine grants every item essential to progress, but you need spins to activate it. This makes spins the most sought-after resource in this idle title.

In this article, you will find all active Coin Master links granting free spins on January 23, 2024, as well as the steps to redeem them.

All links for Coin Master free spins (January 23, 2024)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active uploads a couple of links every day on the title’s official Facebook page and occasionally on their X handle. The links are part of social media raffles, a daily social media event that grants winners thousands of free spins and billions of coins.

This event features a couple of simple photos and video puzzles in a post, and you can type the answers under their comment section to enter the contest. You can find the redeemable links in the caption of each of these posts.

Listed below are all active Coin Master links granting free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/rpDuia - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uZYMqt - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/rpjTRz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MqDKsI - 25 frree spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ndfCdU - 25 free spins

These links provide free spins and coins for up to two days, so you need to use them as soon as possible to claim all applicable free rewards.

Method to redeem links for free spins

Tapping the green Collect button will get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem Coin Master daily links with a few straightforward steps, and the process only requires a few minutes. First, make sure the device on which you play the game is connected to the internet. Then, launch the title and ensure that your Facebook account is linked to your in-game profile.

Visit the title’s official social media handles or click any of the links above. The link will open the app instantly on your mobile device. After the app loads all its assets, you will see a dialog box on the main screen.

The box will contain details of all rewards from the link and a green Collect button. Hit the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile. It’s worth mentioning that you cannot claim freebies from the same link twice.