Coin Master: Active free spin links for January 22, 2024

Coin Master spins are easy to obtain since you can buy them at the in-app store (with real-world money) or grind for them using various methods. You can invite friends, complete constructing a village and level up, play daily in-game events, rank higher in tournaments, and more. Additionally, spins can be obtained by redeeming the daily links offered by Moon Active.

You can bag up to 100 free spins and millions of coins from these daily links. Out of all the methods available, redeeming links is the best way to get spins for free.

This article lists all links granting free Coin Master spins on January 22, 2024. It also provides you with a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

Redeem the Coin Master links below for free spins on January 22, 2024

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can visit the title’s official Facebook and X handles to get two to three Coin Master free spin links each passing day. Moon Active holds a daily off-game social media event where fans can compete to earn thousands of free spins and billions of coins.

They upload a couple of posts consisting of simple videos or photo puzzles. You can enter the contest by typing your answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active takes note of those who have given the correct answer and then chooses a few winners through a lucky draw.

Here are all the links granting free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/MqDKsI - 25 frree spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ndfCdU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iYnEFo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fxcKMK - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/QuRKzH - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links are only valid for two days, so you should redeem them immediately to claim all the free rewards.

Guide to redeeming daily links in Coin Master

Hit the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master links redemption process is simple and only requires a few straightforward steps. Listed below are the steps that you must follow to claim all free rewards:

Make sure your mobile device or tablet is connected to the internet.

Create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account to the app.

Tap the links from the above list consecutively.

They will instantly redirect you to the app on your handheld.

A dialog box will appear on the main screen containing a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

It’s worth mentioning that you can use any particular link only once to claim freebies.