Coin Master: All free spin links (January 21, 2024)

Any Coin Master player can get free spins daily by redeeming the links offered by Moon Active. The developers provide them on the title’s official social media handles, Facebook and X. You can redeem them within a few minutes and get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins delivered to your inventory. Although there are multiple in-game ways to obtain spins, redeeming the links is the best method.

It requires little effort and a few straightforward steps. This article provides a complete list of all active links giving free spins on January 21, 2024, and a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Redeem Coin Master free spins from the below-listed links (January 21, 2024)

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers two Coin Master links daily on Facebook and one every alternate day on X. You can find them in the captions of posts containing a video or photo puzzle. They are part of a daily off-game online event, called social media raffles, that Moon Active conducts on the title’s social media handles.

Listed below are all active links granting free spins on January 21, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/iYnEFo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fxcKMK - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/QuRKzH - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/sEgbWy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HifblT - 25 free spins

The links above expire after two days. So, redeem them within the time limit to claim Coin Master free coins and spins.

A step-by-step guide to getting free spins from the links

Tap the green collect button and get all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Get an active internet connection for your mobile, and ensure your Facebook account is linked to the app before starting the Coin Master link redemption process. The following steps will help you claim free rewards from the active links:

Click all the links listed above, one after another.

It instantly opens the app on your mobile device and loads all its assets.

After loading, a dialog box appears on the main screen.

You will see a Collect button. Tap it, and all free rewards will be delivered to your in-game profile.

It’s worth noting that you cannot use an already redeemed link again.