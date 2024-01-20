Coin Master: All free spin links (January 20, 2024)

All Coin Master players can get free in-game spins via daily Moon Active links. You can find the links on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. Moon Active holds a contest on the platforms and uploads a couple of posts with simple video/photo puzzles. Fans can participate by providing their answer under the posts’ comment sections. The developer posts the links on the posts’ captions.

This article lists all Moon Active links that you can use for free spins on January 20, 2024.

All Coin Master free spin links (January 20, 2024)

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all Coin Master daily links and get up to 100 spins every day. Here is the list of all links providing free rewards on January 20, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/sEgbWy - 25 free spins

ttps://Coin-Master.me/HifblT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/VgtEwC - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/FcrGJR - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/lqmMme - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links must be redeemed within 48 hours because they expire afterward. Additionally, you can only use a link once to claim free spins or coins.

Method to redeem links to claim free spins

Hit the green Collect button to claim the free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

The process of claiming Coin Master free spins from the daily links involves simple steps. It only takes a few minutes to redeem them. However, you must first activate the internet connection on your mobile device and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Here are the steps you can then follow:

Go to the title’s official social media accounts or click on one of the links from the list above.

Every link will redirect you to the game installed on your mobile device.

Let the title load all its assets. A dialog box will appear on the main screen.

You will see the rewards associated with the clicked link and a green Collect button.

Hit the button to get all freebies.

