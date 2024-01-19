Coin Master: All free spin links (January 19, 2024)

Moon Active’s idle title, Coin Master, features adventure-based gameplay where you must build villages using coins. You can also attack and raid neighboring villages to earn coins. Additionally, the title has cards that you can collect to complete sets and get various in-game items. However, you can’t perform any activity or get any in-game item without using spins.

This article lists all Moon Active links that will help you get more free spins so that you can keep progressing in the title.

All links granting Coin Master free spins on January 19, 2024

Get daily free spins using the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

To get daily Coin Master links, you can follow the title’s official social media handles on Facebook and X. Moon Active includes the links on posts containing video/photo puzzles. If you give the correct answer under each post’s comment section, you could win thousands of free spins and billions of coins. The developer picks the winners from a group of participants who give the correct answer.

Here is the list of all free spin links on January 19, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/VgtEwC - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/FcrGJR - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/lqmMme - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZsfqCh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vrxIrN - 25 free spins

How to redeem Coin Master links to get free spins

Click the Collect button to get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming Coin Master links involves a few easy steps. Follow these instructions if you are unfamiliar with the process:

Ensure the internet connection is active on your mobile device and that you've linked your Facebook account to the game.

Click on any active link from the above list. This action will open the app immediately on your mobile device.

A dialog box will pop up on the main screen, showcasing the reward details and a green Collect button.

You will get all freebies delivered to your profile when you click on the button.

All links must be redeemed within two days because they expire after that period.