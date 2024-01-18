Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 18, 2024)

Coin Master links provide free spins and other in-game items upon redemption. This is the best way to get free spins in this idle title. Moon Active offers a couple of links every day on the game’s official Facebook handle and occasionally on X. They upload them on posts containing simple video or photo puzzles, which are part of a social media event.

You can redeem all the links and obtain up to 100 spins with millions of coins for free. This article lists all the active Coin Master links granting free spins on January 18, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

Redeem the links below to get Coin Master free spins on January 18, 2024

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master links actively granting free spins on January 18, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/ZsfqCh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vrxIrN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yKVsFt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MvuUvs - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/gWuVBc - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Apart from daily links, you can use the following methods to get more free spins:

Invite friends to the game.

Build villages and level up.

Earn extra shields from the slot machine.

Collect them as gifts from your in-game friends daily.

Request them from your team members.

Participate in daily events and tournaments.

Steps to redeem the daily links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all freebies from the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming daily Coin Master links requires following a few straightforward steps. Here are the steps you can follow to get freebies from links:

Make sure your mobile device or tablet has access to a stable internet connection.

Link your Facebook account to the game to create an in-game profile.

Click any link from the above list to open the app instantly on your device.

It will display a dialog box detailing the rewards you can obtain and a green Collect button.

Click the button to claim all free bonuses.

The links will expire after two days. so you should consider redeeming them immediately if you don't want to miss out on freebies. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to claim Coin Master free spins and coins.