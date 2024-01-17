Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 17, 2024)

Spins are the only in-game items that enable your progression in Coin Master. In the title, you progress by constructing or upgrading all landmarks in your village and unlocking over 450 villages inspired by real-life and fictional locations. Building them requires coins obtainable from a slot machine, which needs spins to run. The device also provides shields, raids, attacks, and more.

You can get spins through multiple in-game methods, including inviting friends, playing events or tournaments, and more. You can also purchase them from the in-app store. You can even get them for free by redeeming daily links.

This article lists all active free spin links on January 17, 2024.

All links to redeem free Coin Master spins on January 17, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find Moon Active's redeemable links on Coin Master’s social media handles, particularly Facebook and X. The developer uploads two to three posts containing photos or videos with puzzles. Each post has one link that grants free spins and coins upon redemption.

After redeeming all daily Coin Master links, you will get up to 100 free spins, often with millions of coins and other in-game items. Here is a list of all active links granting free spins on January 17, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/yKVsFt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MvuUvs - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/gWuVBc - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/kVFXkP - 10 free spin and millions of coins

https://coin-master.me/8M_Joker_Giveaway - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uRQhoA - 25 free spins

Steps to redeem daily links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are the instructions you can follow to redeem links:

Ensure you have an active internet connection on your device.

Link your Facebook account to the title.

Click on any link from the above-given list. This will open the game on your device, and you will see a dialog box on the screen.

The box contains a green Collect button and details of the rewards associated with the link you tapped.

Click on the button, claim all applicable freebies, and continue your journey in the game.

All the links remain valid for two days, so use them immediately to claim Coin Master free spins and coins.