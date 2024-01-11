Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 11, 2024)

Coin Master spins can be obtained for free by redeeming the daily links Moon Active offers on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. You can find them on posts containing photo or video puzzles. They are part of an online off-game social media event, which rewards thousands of spins and billions of free coins to all winners. You can participate in the event by providing your answer to the puzzles under each post’s comment section.

Redeeming daily links is the only reliable method to get free spins. Upon redemption, you can bag up to 100 free spins and millions of coins. This article lists all free spin links for January 11, 2024.

All Coin Master links for free spins on January 11, 2024

Redeem the daily links and get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master free spin links for January 11, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/bzdUsf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SENugw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HZfJtC - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/QipaXW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uUPBUb - 25 free spins

The links expire within two days, so they must be redeemed within this period. Moreover, Moon Active lets a player use any active link only once per account.

Besides links, you can also purchase spins from the in-app store. Here is the price of spins:

30 spins: $2.12

90 spins: $5.33

260 spins: $12.83

525 spins: $21.41

1600 spins: $53.56

3600 spins: $107.14

Method to redeem daily links for free spins

Tap the collect button to get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers a simple method to redeem the Coin Master daily links. You must connect your mobile device to the internet and ensure your Facebook account is linked to the app.

Tap an active link from the list above, which will result in the app opening instantly on your handheld. The app will then take some time to load all resources, after which a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

The dialog box contains details of rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button. Hit the button to get all freebies delivered to your inventory.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links article for January 11, 2024.