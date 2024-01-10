Coin Master: All free spin links for January 10, 2024

Coin Master links provide players with spins and other in-game items that can otherwise only be obtained by constant grinding or purchasing (from the in-app store). These links are part of a daily social media contest. Developer Moon Active regularly drops posts containing puzzles in a video or picture format. Fans can participate by entering their answer under each post’s comment section. All winners get free coins and spins.

This article lists all free spin links active on January 10, 2024, and the steps to redeem them.

Get free spins by redeeming Coin Master links on January 10, 2024

You can get free spins and coins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts free Coin Master spin links on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. The developer posts two to three links daily on the Facebook handle and one every alternate day on X. You can get up to 100 free spins by redeeming them all.

Here are all active free spin links for January 10, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/QipaXW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uUPBUb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mxgNCq - 10 free spin and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/bzvfcY - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/AmRLPR - 25 free spins

Note that these links only work for two days and expire afterward. So, use them within this period to get Coin Master free spins. Additionally, you can only redeem a link once per account.

How to redeem links for freebies

Tap the Collect button to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process is a walk in the park. Start by activating the internet on your mobile device and ensure your in-game profile is linked to your Facebook account. Then, follow these steps:

Tap a link from the list above.

Every click will redirect you to the app installed on your device.

The game will start loading all resources. When this is done, a dialog box will appear on the main screen. The box features a Collect button and details the rewards each link provides.

Hit the button, get your freebies, and explore the in-game map.

That ends our free spin link guide for January 10, 2024. Follow Sportskeeda daily to get a list of updated free spin links.