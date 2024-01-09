Coin Master: All free spin links for January 9, 2024

Coin Master players can get free spins and other in-game items daily by redeeming the daily links Moon Active posts on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. You progress in the title by building your existing village and unlocking the next. There are over 500 villages with five landmarks each, requiring coins to build and upgrade.

You get coins by landing its symbol on the slot machine. Additionally, landing on the hammer and pig symbols grants attacking and raiding opportunities that reward coins as loot. However, only spins can activate the machine, so there are multiple ways to earn them in the game. This article helps you get this valuable resource for free by listing all free spin links for January 9, 2024.

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming the links below (January 9, 2024)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can visit the title’s official social media accounts and get two to three free daily Coin Master spin links. Upon redemption, they can grant up to 100 free spins and occasionally millions of coins and other in-game items.

Here are all active links offering free spins on January 9, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/mxgNCq - 10 free spin and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/bzvfcY - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/AmRLPR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/UzpUBg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZCKBYZ - 25 free spins

The links above won’t remain active for long. Links typically expire after two days, so you must redeem them within the limited time to claim all freebies successfully. It's also important to note that any particular link will bestow freebies only once per account.

Method to get spins from the daily links

Tap the green Collect button to get all applicable rewards. (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process in Coin Master requires minimal effort and involves a few straightforward steps. All free rewards associated with the daily links will be delivered to your profile within a few minutes.

Here are the steps to claim freebies from the daily links:

Make sure your mobile device or tablet is connected to the internet.

Ensure you’ve linked the app to your Facebook account.

Click a link from the list above.

Each click will instantly redirect you to the app installed on your handheld.

After the app loads all its resources, a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

It details the rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Claim the rewards by tapping the green Collect button.

That concludes our Coin Master free spins guide for January 9, 2024. Follow Sportskeeda to get an updated list of daily free spin links.