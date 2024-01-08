Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 8, 2024)

While playing Coin Master, you consume spins, activate the slot machine, and get the items whose symbols land on. These resources facilitate your in-game progression. The machine provides coins that enable building and upgrading your existing village and consecutively unlocking all 500 villages on the map. You can also attack and raid adjacent villages by landing Hammer and Pig symbols to earn coins and chests.

You need a continuous supply of spins to play events and tournaments, progress swiftly, and become victorious. With that being said, this article provides the most reliable way to get Coin Master spins for free. It lists every link that grants free spins on January 8, 2024 and the steps to redeem them.

All Coin Master free spin links for January 8, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active holds a daily social media event and uploads photos or video puzzles on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. Fans can participate in the event by providing their answers in the comment section under each puzzle post. The winning prize includes millions of free Coin Master coins, thousands of spins, and other in-game items.

You can find links on each post with puzzles, and redeeming them grants free spins, often with millions of coins. Here is the list of all links offered by Moon Active today that offer spins upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/UzpUBg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZCKBYZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oTfetz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pTwYYY - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/vypQwu - 25 free spins

The links above will expire after two days, so you should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on rewards. It’s also worth noting that any particular link grants freebies only once per account.

Method to redeem daily links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process is straightforward and only requires a few minutes. After making sure your device is connected to the internet and connecting your Facebook account to the app, you can follow the steps below to start redeeming links:

Click a link from the above list.

This will redirect you to the app installed on your device.

After loading all resources, you will see a dialog box on the main screen. The box will contain a green Collect button and details about the rewards.

Hit the button, claim the freebies, and continue building your villages.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links article for January 8, 2024.