Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 5, 2024)

Coin Master, an adventure game by Moon Active, offers a map with over 400 villages. Each features five items that you must construct and upgrade using coins. You can get coins from the slot machine, attack or raid adjacent villages, complete events, and more. However, you need spins to keep playing because they activate the machine, which grants every in-game item.

There are multiple ways to grind for spins, such as playing events and tournaments, completing a village, waiting an hour, and more. They are also available to purchase from the in-app store using real money.

This article lists every active link, providing free spins upon redemption on January 5, 2024.

All Coin Master redeemable links for free spins on January 5, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Visit the Coin Master’s official Facebook and X page to get free spin links daily. They cumulatively grant up to 100 free spins and occasionally millions of coins and other in-game items.

You can use the below-listed links to get freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/gOcfWe - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pyoDlk - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/bpaaZe - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JeKviF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vrZUSW - 25 free spins

Redeem the above developer offerings immediately because they remain active only for two days and don’t provide freebies afterward. Also, players can redeem any particular link only once to get Coin Master free coins and spins.

Method to redeem links for free spins

Hit the Collect button to claim freebies from the links. (Image via Moon Active)

It’s easy to claim freebies from the daily links, as you only need a few minutes and a little effort to redeem them. First, ensure the internet is active on your mobile device and you’ve linked your Facebook account to the app. You can then use the below-listed steps to get freebies from the daily links:

Tap the links one after another from the list above.

Each link will open the app instantly on your mobile device.

The app displays a dialog box on the main screen containing reward details associated with the links and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and continue your journey to build all villages.

That covers the Coin Master free spins guide for January 5, 2024.