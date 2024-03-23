Coin Master: Active free spin links (March 23, 2024)

Coin Master developers at Moon Active provide daily links that grant free spins upon redemption. They've posted five links on the game’s official X and Facebook handles that grant free spins on March 23, 2024. Redeeming them takes no time and only a few clicks. These links are the best way to get spins and coins for free because you don’t have to spend your money or grind in-game.

Moon Active holds a daily off-game online event on the title's official social media handles, and the daily links are part of it. Any global fan can participate in the event and win hundreds of spins and billions of coins. Below are all Coin Master free spin links for March 23, 2024.

All active Coin Master free spin links for March 23, 2024

Get daily freebies by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the Coin Master links will help you gather over 80 free spins and millions of coins daily. Here are all active free spin links for March 23, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/SvWufk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KnoWXw - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/aWrXXI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PjVwjk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SPETrY - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Besides links, there are multiple in-game ways to get more spins. Here are some of them:

Invite friends to download and play the game.

Claim spins daily for free from the in-game friend list.

After you’ve drained all spins, wait an hour to get a certain amount, depending on your in-game level.

Level up by completing your current village.

Collect cards and complete an album to get spins as a completion reward.

Participate in daily in-game tournaments and events.

Obtain additional shields from the slot machine.

Request spins every eight hours from your team members.

How to redeem daily links for freebies

Get freebies by clicking the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process involving daily links in Coin Master is a walk in the park. First, activate a proper internet connection on your mobile device. Then, follow the below given steps:

Click all links from the above list, and the app will open instantly on your mobile device.

After loading all assets, a dialog box appears on the main screen.

The box details rewards associated with each link and contains a Collect button.

Click the button to get all freebies on your in-game profile.

The links expire after 48 hours, so redeem them immediately to claim all free rewards successfully. Moreover, all players can redeem any particular link only once per account.