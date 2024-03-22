Coin Master: All free spin links (March 22, 2024)

The best method to earn Coin Master spins is to redeem daily links. This title has five links that are active on March 22, 2024, and they grant over 80 spins as well as millions of coins for free. Moon Active uploads links offering such bonuses daily on the game’s official X and Facebook handles. However, you can accumulate spins using other methods, such as inviting friends, leveling up, and more.

You can also enter the in-app store and purchase spins with real money. The lowest number of spins you can get is 30 for $2.19, while the highest number of spins obtainable is 3,600 for $111.80. That said, below is the list of all Coin Master free reward links for March 22, 2024.

List of Coin Master links granting free spins on March 22, 2024

Get free spins and coins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master free spin links active on March 22, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/PjVwjk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SPETrY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WhBjQy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eoHYNW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IIlzNg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Moon Active holds social media events every day on the game’s official Facebook and X handles, where this studio makes a few posts containing videos or photo puzzles. You can find free spin links in the caption section of such posts.

Anyone can participate in these events and earn more Coin Master spins and coins for free. To do so, input the correct answer to the puzzle in each post’s comment section. Moon Active selects a few participants who offer correct solutions. Then, the studio conducts a lucky draw involving these individuals and announces a few winners, all of whom are rewarded with billions of coins.

How to redeem the daily links for free rewards

Tap the green Collect button to get all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem daily Coin Master links with a few simple steps. However, ensure a proper internet connection on your mobile device first. Then, follow the below-given steps:

Click a reward link to open the app immediately on your mobile device.

Let the app load all assets, after which a dialog box containing reward details and a green Collect button will appear.

Click on this option to get your freebies.

Note that the links expire after two days. Therefore, players are recommended to use them immediately.