Coin Master: Working free spin links for March 21, 2024

Coin Master free spin links are daily giveaways by the developers at Moon Active. They regularly post a few links which offer free spins and coins to players. You an visit the game’s official social media handles daily and find them in the caption of posts with video or photo puzzles. These puzzles are part of a daily social media event that you can participate in to win even more spins and coins as rewards.

You can participate in the event by answering the puzzle in the post’s comment section. Moon Active will take note of all those who've answered correctly and then pick some winners through a lucky draw system.

That said, all Coin Master free spin links for March 21, 2024, are listed below.

All links for free Coin Master spins and coins (March 21, 2024)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

You can accumulate over 80 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming Coin Master links each day. Once you find links on the title’s Facebook and X handles, click them to get freebies delivered to your in-game profile.

Here are all the links bestowing free spins on March 21, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/WhBjQy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eoHYNW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IIlzNg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/pGCrSQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yfsWwu - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/mDpozp - 25 free spins

It’s recommended that you redeem these links immediately because they usually expire after 48 hours. Additionally, it is important to note that you can use any particular link only once to redeem freebies.

Method to claim free spins and coins from the daily links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily links of Coin Master is very simple. You can start the process by making sure that your mobile device or tablet is connected to the internet. Then, click any of the links from the list above to open the app on your handheld.

The Coin Master app will load all assets, after which a dialog box will appear on your screen. You will see details of the rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button below it. Hit the button to get all the freebies in your in-game inventory.