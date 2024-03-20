Coin Master: Active free spin links for March 20, 2024

Moon Active has offered five redeemable Coin Master free spin links for March 20, 2024, and you can use them to get spins and coins for free. Redeeming the daily links is the only method to earn spins without grinding in-game or purchasing them from the in-app store. They can be found daily on the game’s official social media handles, such as Facebook and X.

After finding links, click them to open the app on your mobile device and claim all freebies. This article lists all active Coin Master free spin links you can utilize to obtain free spins on March 20, 2024. You can also find a short guide to redeem the daily free spin links.

Redeem free spins and coins on March 20, 2024, with the Coin Master links below

Redeem the daily links for free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

The links grant over 85 free spins and millions of coins each passing day upon redemption. Here are all Coin Master free spin links that bestow free spins on March 20, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/pGCrSQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yfsWwu - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/mDpozp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LtQZXI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bTxXDl - 25 free spins

Note that the above links last 48 hours and can’t be redeemed afterward. Therefore, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to earn all freebies.

Apart from links, you can use multiple in-game methods to get more spins in Coin Master. Here are some of the best ways:

Invite new friends to play the game.

Build your current village and level up.

Complete any album by collecting cards.

Earn more shields than your maximum capacity; extra ones will be converted into spins.

Claim free spins from your in-game friend list.

Play in-game events and tournaments.

Request spins from your team members.

You can also purchase spins from the game’s in-app store by spending your real money. The pricing starts from $2.19 for 30 spins to $111.80 for 3,600 spins.

Guide to redeeming links for freebies

Tap the green Collect button to get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Start the Coin Master link redemption process by making sure that your mobile device has access to a stable internet connection. Then, tap a link from the list above, and this will redirect you to the app installed on your phone.

Wait until the app loads all resources, after which a dialog box will appear on your screen. The box will contain details of the rewards from the link and a green Collect button. Clicking the Collect button will transfer all freebies to your in-game inventory.