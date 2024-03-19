Coin Master: All free spin links (March 19, 2024)

Moon Active has offered five links for players to earn Coin Master spins for free on March 19, 2024. They post links daily on the title’s official social media handles, such as Facebook and X. Each link remains active for two days. Therefore, you must redeem them as soon as possible. It is the best opportunity to earn spins for free in this idle title.

Spins are the most crucial resources that help progress through the content. They allow you to get all in-game and action items, such as coins, shields, attacking and raiding opportunities, and more.

That said, below is the list of all active Coin Master free spins links for March 19, 2024.

A list of all links for Coin Master free spins (March 19, 2024)

Redeem the daily links to earn free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

You can get over 80 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming the daily Coin Master links. They can be found in the caption section of the posts containing a simple video or photo puzzle. The puzzles are part of a daily social media event and can help you earn free spins and coins.

Answer the puzzles in the comment section of each post. If your answer is correct, Moon Active will select you and the other participants who answered correctly. They will conduct a lucky draw system to announce a few winners.

All winning participants get hundreds of Coin Master free spins and billions of coins as a reward. That said, below is the list of all free spin links for March 19, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/LtQZXI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bTxXDl - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/mcpVkx - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/OMogBt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FqoTwm - 25 free spins

The title’s in-app store also sells spins, which costs real money. If you prefer purchasing spins, below is the price list:

30 spins = $2.19

90 spins = $5.31

260 spins = $13.27

525 spins = $22.14

1,600 spins = $55.39

3,600 spins = $110.80

How to redeem the daily links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button and claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily Coin Master links is easy. First, activate the internet connection on your mobile device. Then, click the above-listed daily links consecutively.

The app will instantly open on your phone whenever you click the link. After it loads all resources, a dialog box appears on the screen. It details the rewards you get from each link and a green Collect button. Tap the button, and you will get all freebies on your in-game inventory.