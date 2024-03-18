Coin Master: Active free spin links (March 18, 2024)

Moon Active offers multiple ways to obtain spins in Coin Master. However, redeeming daily links is the best one because it doesn’t require farming or spending real money in the in-app store. Moon Active posts a few links every day on the game’s official social media accounts. You only have to click on them posted to open the game and claim your freebies.

You can redeem five links on March 18, 2024, to obtain over 80 free spins. You can also earn millions of coins by redeeming certain links. If you’re searching for more spins, this article lists all links active on March 18, 2024.

Redeem the below-given links for Coin Master free spins and coins on March 18, 2024

Get free spins on March 18, 2024, by redeeming the below-listed Coin Master links:

https://Coin-Master.me/OMogBt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FqoTwm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vbHmRh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QOPlMY - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/FTBaux - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links above expire after 48 hours and won’t grant freebies after redemption. Therefore, use them immediately and successfully to claim all free spins and coins.

You can get more Coin Master free spins by inviting friends, waiting an hour, claiming them as daily gifts from the in-game friend list, and requesting them from your team members every eight hours. Other ways to do the same include playing events and tournaments, leveling up, earning extra shields, and landing spins’ symbols on the slot machine.

Method to redeem links for free rewards

Tap the green Collect button to claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to redeem the free rewards from daily Coin Master links:

Tap the links provided earlier one at a time, and the app will open instantly on your mobile device.

Let the app load all resources, after which a dialog box appears on the screen.

The box details the rewards each clicked link grants and a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

Notably, all players can redeem any particular link only once to get free rewards.