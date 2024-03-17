Coin Master: All active free spin links (March 17, 2024)

Players can obtain Coin Master spins for free by utilizing the links Moon Active shares daily. This developer has provided four links that grant over 80 spins and millions of coins upon redemption on March 17, 2024. There are many ways to earn these crucial in-game items, such as constructing a village, participating in daily events and tournaments, and more.

You can also buy them with real money using the in-app store. However, these methods require effort or cash. On the contrary, using links only takes a few minutes, making them a great way to collect spins and coins for free. Below is the list of all Coin Master links active on March 16, 2024.

A list of all Coin Master links for free spins and coins on March 17, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that bestow free spins and coins upon redemption on March 17, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/vbHmRh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QOPlMY - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/FTBaux - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/TmCTdO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KwWvnU - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/zJgoUA - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The above links are part of a daily social media event, where Moon Active posts a few simple videos or photo puzzles. Any fan can participate in it by providing their answer to the puzzles in each post’s comment section.

Moon Active selects a few participants whose answers are correct and organizes a lucky draw to announce a couple of winners from them. These fortunate individuals get hundreds of free spins and billions of coins as rewards. It's also worth noting that this social media event is also the best way to get more Coin Master spins for free.

Players who opt to purchase spins can click the shop icon on the right side of the screen. Below is the price list for spins available at the store:

30 spins = $2.19

90 spins = $5.31

260 spins = $13.27

525 spins = $22.14

1,600 spins = $55.39

3,600 spins = $110.80

Method to redeem daily links for free spins and coins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process is straightforward. First, turn on the internet connection and click all links from the above list one after another. Each of them will open the app instantly on your phone.

After loading all assets, a dialog box with details of rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button will appear on the screen. You can get all freebies by tapping it.

You are advised to redeem the links immediately because they expire after two days. Also, you cannot use any of them more than once to claim freebies.